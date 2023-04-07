Sunny and quiet weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will gradually fade away Friday night as lows drop into the upper 30s. Sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Easter Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with a high near 70. Very quiet weather will persist through much of next week. Daily highs Monday-Friday will climb into the low to middle 70s and overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

