Strong inner drive propels UE thrower Zach Dove to record-breaking career

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sport of track and field is sometimes just as much a battle against yourself, as it is your opponents. One such athlete at the University of Evansville is mastering both of those battles.

UE track and field thrower Zach Dove is a master at his craft. The Princeton native is rewriting the Aces’ record books left and right in the discus, shot put, hammer throw, weight throw and javelin.

“It’s hard to explain, like I just try to come in and make an impact, like immediately,” said Dove. “It took time, being able to continue and just grow every year, is just pretty impressive to me.”

Dove has certainly made an impact. In his fourth year throwing at UE, he now owns three school records: 17.68 meters in the 35-pound weight throw, 48.72 meters in the outdoor discus throw, as well as 49.78 in the hammer throw. And each week, he continues to improve his personal bests in several of these throwing events.

“Always trying to break it, like every meet, no matter like the weather. Like try to not make excuses, you just wanna get better,” said Dove, the Princeton High School graduate. “That drive, you just wanna beat it every time. It’s great. I never thought I would have all this success, so being able to do it just really fun.”

“He’s done really well. He’s been developing like a ton this year, helping him a lot,” said UE assistant track and field throwing coach Ryan Freeman. “He’s also a super-strong kid and his weight room numbers help him throw these big numbers. If my guys aren’t PR-ing like every week, I think that’s a me issue, because I’m trying to set them up to do better every single meet.”

With individual efforts being so important to the team’s points, success is driven by a lot of self-determination and strong inner drive.

“We lift like four days a week and then come into practice, so it’s like constant hours of work put in. I push myself to be better, to be the best I can be, and just get better as we go,” said Dove. “It is like very individualized, but we’re there for each other as a team. We go back and forth, like hey I’m gonna beat you this week kind of thing. The drive that we give each other, like it helps to make this environment fun.”

Dove will throw again next year for UE as he finishes his master’s degree in athletic training.

