‘Strike Out Cancer’ event happening at North H.S.

By Steve Mehling and WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Husky Nation is hosting a Strike Out Cancer event tonight

It’s happening now before the game at Husky Field against South Spencer.

North Student Council and National Honor Society are providing tailgating events and games. There are also some food trucks at the event.

The money donated will be given to North staff members fighting cancer and local cancer charities.

Steve Mehling is at the event and will be at the game. He has live reports tonight on 14 News.

