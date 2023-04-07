Strep A cases cause shortage of some antibiotics

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Strep throat cases continue to rise across the Tri-State, officials say.

Pharmacist Chris Butler of Butler’s Apothecary in Henderson says it’s normal to see a rise in the bacterial infection around this time of year.

Local health leaders did issue a warning on the outbreak one week ago saying the infection involves Strep A group. Officials say the A-group is the most common type to be found in children.

[Previous: Evansville hospitals seeing increase in Group A strep infections]

Butler says the antibiotic Amoxicillin is normally the first line of treatment. Although pharmacies carry Amoxicillin capsules, Butler says they struggle to keep the liquid form in stock, which helps those who can not swallow pills.

He says they’re having to work alongside providers to find alternatives to the antibiotic medications.

“I own the practice, so I can buy from whoever I want to, whoever I want to write a check to, everybody has their own indoor deals,” said Butler. “Or whatever there are rebates that play a factor. We all weigh all that, in but at the end of the day we still have to treat patients . You know, to take care of those that come in no matter the price of the drugs are going to be.”

Butler says pharmacies aren’t the only ones being hit with the challenges of accessing Amoxicillin. He says hospitals are also. He says keep in close contact with your physician and the pharmacist when you’re prescribed this medication.

