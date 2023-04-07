St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Boniface Parish says they will be walking the Way of the Cross on Good Friday.

Church officials say that will begin at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, and continue along Franklin Street to Wabash Avenue.

They say during the walk they will stop for devotions at various points.

The public procession will end at St. Boniface Church on Wabash Ave.

According to a release, worship aids will be provided, and everyone is welcome.

