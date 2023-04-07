Birthday Club
KYTC alerting drivers ahead of work planned for KY 130, KY 141

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor is set to begin work on KY 130 and KY 141.

According to a release, that work set to begin and finish on Friday, April 7.

On KY 130, KYTC officials say asphalt resurfacing will take place from KY 210, extending to Eagle Creek Bridge.

On KY 141, officials say asphalt resurfacing will take place from MP 11, extending to MP 13.

Officials with the cabinet say drivers should anticipate flagging operations and reduced speeds during the construction.

