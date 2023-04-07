Illinois couple facing theft charges

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people from Illinois have been arrested on theft charges that stem from an incident in Fort Branch.

According to the Palestine Police Department, 27-year-old Tobby Harris and 24-year-old Sammantha Harris both of Oblong were arrested on felony theft warrants.

Officials say the warrant was issued after Fort Branch police asked Palestine police for assistance in their theft investigation.

Both were taken to the Crawford County Jail in Illinois and have since been extradited to Gibson County.

