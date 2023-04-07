Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

4/7 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New this morning, a stabbing in Evansville ended with one man in jail.

We have the latest information.

In a 14 news exclusive, police are searching for the person accused of an attempted child kidnapping in Oakland City.

What the mom is now warning to other parents.

The University of Evansville is implementing new diversity training for employees.

It all stems from an incident involving students being called a racial slur earlier this year.

One year from Saturday, many in the Tri-State will get to experience a total solar eclipse.

We have how many businesses in the Tri-State are now preparing.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle
2 teenagers arrested after drugs found in stolen car, police say
Heather Weidman
Police: Child found in car with intoxicated driver
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges

Latest News

Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
4/7 Friday Sunrise Headlines
4/7 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Rev. Gerald Arnold (left) and Rev. Connie Baltzell (right).
Evansville NAACP chapter welcomes new leadership