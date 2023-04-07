Festival celebrating international diversity held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Festival of Nations was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday.

Members of the community gathered in order to celebrate the growing international diversity in Evansville.

Booths were set up along the walls showcasing local foods, businesses,and organizations.

ESL Teacher Janelle Nisly says the world is really divided right now, but events like these help to combat that.

”Until we learn to know people, it’s really easy to say I don’t like you or I don’t know you, or you’re different from means so I’m not sure about you,” Nisly said. “And that comes from both sides and so I think this is a golden opportunity for people to meet others and it’s all about something fun.”

There were also food trucks and performances that celebrated the international community.

