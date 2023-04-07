Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville NAACP chapter welcomes new leadership

Evansville NAACP chapter welcomes new leadership
By Steve Mehling
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 25 years at the helm, Reverend Gerald Arnold passed the baton to Reverend Connie Baltzell at the 40th annual “Freedom Fund” Banquet Dinner.

“Everybody’s sitting at the table, listening to each other and it’s been a productive process,” Rev. Arnold said.

It was a night that celebrated progress, and celebrated of a change of leadership.

“I want Evansville to be THE city, where all cities of the United States want to emulate what we are doing here,” Rev. Baltzell said.

The banquet theme was “This is Power.”

“This is power,” Rev. Arnold said. “When we’re together, when we’re working as one, all people, all colors, when we’re working together, this is power.”

After 25 years leading the Evansville NAACP chapter, Rev. Arnold passed the reigns to the new president, Rev. Baltzell.

Baltzell shared what he wants the future to look like.

“Our community to become one, a safe community,” Rev. Baltzell said. “A community of L-O-V-E, love.”

At the banquet, the organization honored Rev. Arnold’s contributions throughout the years with the Presidential Award.

“I’m humbled, very humbled, because I do things without expectation,” Rev. Arnold said of receiving the award.

Rev. Arnold says through all the obstacles and national tragedies, the country and Evansville have found their way through.

“We’re just an equal opportunity organization, and we want everyone to be treated fair,” Rev. Arnold said.

Rev. Baltzell says their goal for the ‘Freedom Fund Banquet’ is about 40% of the way there, with a current goal of $100,000.

He added that the contributions from the event help fund the organization to continue to work on progress, and to afford opportunities to people in the Evansville community to have a seat at the table.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Project officials say the changes are meant to make the road more efficient and safe.
‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
2 teenagers arrested after drugs found in stolen car, police say

Latest News

Festival celebrating international diversity held in Evansville
Festival celebrating international diversity held in Evansville
Union Co. firefighters undergo forced entry training
Union Co. firefighters undergo forced entry training
Union Co. firefighters undergo forced entry training
Union Co. firefighters undergo forced entry training
Evansville NAACP chapter welcomes new leadership
Evansville NAACP chapter welcomes new leadership