Evansville NAACP chapter welcomes new leadership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 25 years at the helm, Reverend Gerald Arnold passed the baton to Reverend Connie Baltzell at the 40th annual “Freedom Fund” Banquet Dinner.

“Everybody’s sitting at the table, listening to each other and it’s been a productive process,” Rev. Arnold said.

It was a night that celebrated progress, and celebrated of a change of leadership.

“I want Evansville to be THE city, where all cities of the United States want to emulate what we are doing here,” Rev. Baltzell said.

The banquet theme was “This is Power.”

“This is power,” Rev. Arnold said. “When we’re together, when we’re working as one, all people, all colors, when we’re working together, this is power.”

After 25 years leading the Evansville NAACP chapter, Rev. Arnold passed the reigns to the new president, Rev. Baltzell.

Baltzell shared what he wants the future to look like.

“Our community to become one, a safe community,” Rev. Baltzell said. “A community of L-O-V-E, love.”

At the banquet, the organization honored Rev. Arnold’s contributions throughout the years with the Presidential Award.

“I’m humbled, very humbled, because I do things without expectation,” Rev. Arnold said of receiving the award.

Rev. Arnold says through all the obstacles and national tragedies, the country and Evansville have found their way through.

“We’re just an equal opportunity organization, and we want everyone to be treated fair,” Rev. Arnold said.

Rev. Baltzell says their goal for the ‘Freedom Fund Banquet’ is about 40% of the way there, with a current goal of $100,000.

He added that the contributions from the event help fund the organization to continue to work on progress, and to afford opportunities to people in the Evansville community to have a seat at the table.

