Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stabbing on South Governor Street ended with a man in jail.

An affidavit shows it happened early March.

Police say 32-year-old Damion Floyd stabbed the victim while they were walking their dog.

The affidavit shows the victim didn’t know Floyd personally, but threats had been made against someone they knew.

Police say the victim was able to drive themselves to the hospital after the stabbing.

Floyd is now in the Vanderburgh County jail on a battery with a deadly weapon charge.

