Evansville gas station customers hoping to be next Powerball winner
By Travis Onyett
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another chance to win the Powerball for one lucky person is coming up.

The estimated jackpot is $186 million or the cash value of $101 million.

We went to an Evansville gas station and talked to a few people who bought a ticket.

We asked them what they would do if they won the jackpot.

”Buy me a new truck, new house. Hand the money down family-wise,” said Mike Oldham.

“Definitely get out of Indiana. Go somewhere where it’s quiet, peaceful. Put the rest up and save it,” said Eric Smith.

“Actually raise horses. I would love to raise horses,” said Fredrick Hodges. “Buy a tour bus. Hell yeah, we’ll buy a tour bus.”

The Powerball drawing will be Saturday night.

