Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cross drain repairs in Daviess Co. to begin Monday

(KYTC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials say drivers in Madisonville should anticipate the installation of a cross drain on KY 500 in Daviess County starting Monday.

According to a press release, the work will take place Monday in the area of St. Joseph Lane.

Officials say the work is scheduled to be complete on the same day.

Local traffic will be able to access their property while the repairs are going on.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle
Heather Weidman
Police: Child found in car with intoxicated driver
2 teenagers arrested after drugs found in stolen car, police say
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Latest News

City of Jasper to receive grant for water infrastructure improvements
St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross
St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross
WFIE Traffic Alert
KYTC alerting drivers ahead of work planned for KY 130, KY 141
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street