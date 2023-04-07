Cross drain repairs in Daviess Co. to begin Monday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials say drivers in Madisonville should anticipate the installation of a cross drain on KY 500 in Daviess County starting Monday.

According to a press release, the work will take place Monday in the area of St. Joseph Lane.

Officials say the work is scheduled to be complete on the same day.

Local traffic will be able to access their property while the repairs are going on.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.