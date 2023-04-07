City of Jasper to receive grant for water infrastructure improvements
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is getting more than a million dollars for water infrastructure improvements.
The grant announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
Officials say the improvements will support local business growth by creating a new backup water supply connection.
Leaders say the Economic Development Administrations investment will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds.
Officials say the grant is expected to create 225 jobs.
