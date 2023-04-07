Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Jasper to receive grant for water infrastructure improvements

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is getting more than a million dollars for water infrastructure improvements.

The grant announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Officials say the improvements will support local business growth by creating a new backup water supply connection.

Leaders say the Economic Development Administrations investment will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds.

Officials say the grant is expected to create 225 jobs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois couple facing theft charges
Illinois couple facing theft charges
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities are looking for a car that fled the scene...
Police: Authorities searching for suspect who hit child with vehicle
Heather Weidman
Police: Child found in car with intoxicated driver
2 teenagers arrested after drugs found in stolen car, police say
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Latest News

St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross
St. Boniface Catholic Church set to walk Way of the Cross
WFIE Traffic Alert
KYTC alerting drivers ahead of work planned for KY 130, KY 141
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
Evansville man arrested after stabbing on S. Governor Street
4/7 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines