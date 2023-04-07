Birthday Club
Brighter, Slightly Warmer

4/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today a mix of sun and high clouds as high temps sneak into the lower 60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as the lows return to the lower 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows remain in the lower 40s.

Easter Sunny, mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 70-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

