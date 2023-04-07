Birthday Club
Aces Softball hosts So. Illinois in 3-game weekend Series

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another home series is on tap for the Purple Aces with Southern Illinois coming to Tri-State Orthpopaedics Field at James and Dorothy Cooper Stadium this weekend.  Friday’s opener is set for a 5 p.m. start time with Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale starting at 12 p.m..  ESPN3 and ESPN+ will have coverage of the three games.

Looking at the Match-up

- Since 2017, the Salukis have had the upper hand in the series, going 13-2 against the Purple Aces

- Evansville’s last series win came in 2016 when UE took both games in Carbondale before SIU grabbed a single 3-2 win in nine innings

Last Time Out

- Evansville split its four MVC games over the last week with a series win over Belmont before an extra inning loss at Indiana State

- The Aces opened the series versus the Bruins last weekend with a 3-2 win as Zoe Frossard picked up the game-winning hit in the 11th inning

- After dropping a 6-5 decision in game two, UE responded with a 3-1 win in the finale to clinch the weekend series

- On Tuesday at Indiana State, Jess Willsey gave UE a 2-1 lead in the 9th before the Sycamores hit a walk-off 2-run home run to win by a 3-2 final

Getting back on Track

- Marah Wood enters this weekend on a 6-game hit streak that has seen her average rise from .195 to .236

- The recent streak has seen her record nine hits in 23 at-bats

- In the April 1 opener against Belmont, she went 3-4 with two RBI and two doubles while adding a walk, run and steal

- She followed that up with her second home run of the season and two more RBI in the second game of the series

Starters Excelling in the Circle

- Over the last 13 games, the starting pitching for the Purple Aces has been outstanding

- As a whole, the starters have tossed a total of 49 2/3 innings while allowing just 15 earned runs over that time

- That translates to a 2.11 ERA

Finding her Rhythm

- Sophomore Sydney Weatherford is on an absolute roll in the circle

- Over her last 30 1/3 innings of work, Weatherford has allowed just five earned runs while lowering her season ERA to 2.92

- Her ERA is 14th in the MVC

- After allowing five runs in 2/3 inning against Indiana on March 11, her ERA rose to 5.33

