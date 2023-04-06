Birthday Club
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death while their two young children were in the home.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes stabbed 32-year-old Nathan Freeman with a butcher knife three times on March 20.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers found Freeman dead at the scene with a large stab wound to his chest.

Cervantes reportedly told investigators she tried to stitch up Freeman’s wound before calling 911, KENS reported.

Court documents state Cervantes was highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, and KENS reports she admitted to authorities she had been drinking and blacked out.

Cervantes was arrested on April 3 and charged with murder.

KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville
Crews respond to shots fired on S. Garvin St.

House demolished in Princeton after Nov. gas explosion
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway