Vanderburgh Co. officials provide update on jail expansion project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Vanderburgh County Jail have been battling overcrowding issues for quite some time.

“It won’t completely solve our problem with overcrowding, and it won’t solve our issue with having to transport inmates to outside counties, but it moves the [number] substantially in the right direction,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson.

Vanderburgh County officials say they spend around $150,000 a month on housing their own inmates in nearby county facilities.

Sheriff Robinson took former Sheriff Dave Wedding’s plan and made revisions after speaking with his correctional officers.

He also added a new feature to the expansion project, a mental health unit.

“I made a number of revisions, decreasing the size of our housing units, adding space most importantly for mental health,” Sheriff Robinson said.

With a capacity of 546 inmates, the current inmate number sits at 705. On top of that, 122 inmates are housed at outside facilities, which is where the $150,000 a month cost goes towards.

Sheriff Robinson presented the county council with revised plans for the jail expansion.

It would be two floors, add 158 beds, and feature many of the same details the last layout had planned. The difference will be the revision of how everything is laid out.

Sheriff Robinson says the mental health unit will help them provide care to those who need the services.

“We’re not going to have to put them in a steel box, we can put them in something that resembles a state hospital room,” Sheriff Robinson said. ”Finally we’re gonna have, albeit not as big as I wanted, but we’re gonna have some space in this new addition for the mentally ill.”

Sheriff Robinson says the revisions didn’t come solely from himself. He says he sat down with his correctional officers to hear them out on features that would help them do their job efficiently and safely.

“We could’ve built this facility for less money, but it wouldn’t have been safe,” Sheriff Robinson said.

Sheriff Robinson added that the new facility, and recent pay increases, can help recruit and keep correctional officers.

“I just need to work with the council to make sure we’re keeping the ones that we have, that they feel valued, and that they’re adequately compensated to stay here, instead of looking for somewhere else to work,” Sheriff Robinson said.

The county council gave the sheriff’s office the green light to advertise for a $12 million loan to help foot costs. The loan would be repaid over a 25-year span.

“The longer we wait, the building material prices and labor costs go up, so it’s important that we jump on this right now,” Sheriff Robinson said.

The current estimated cost for the whole expansion project is in the neighborhood of $35 million.

Sheriff Robinson says it’s not far off from the former layout cost, and that the new resources and safety measures will be good for the officers and the people housed at the jail.

He added that if everything goes as planned, they hope to begin construction by the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.