University of Evansville lays out plan to combat racism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the University of Evansville, the Black Student Union is crying out for change, and University officials say they are listening.

“We’re gonna look at real-world problems. We’re gonna bring about real-world solutions, and that only makes us better,” says Chief Inclusion and Equity Officer Robert Shelby.

“We are always focused first on our students, right? I mean, they are literally the lifeblood of the University of Evansville,” says Chief Communication Officer Noah Alatza, “much like they are at any institution across the nation.”

“We’ve been doing a lot of collaboration with our students, primarily with the Black Student Union’s leadership group, and out of that, we’ve been attending to some of the concerns that they had made us aware of,” says Shelby.

After students at the University of Evansville say they were the victims of a racially-targeted incident on Feb. 4, they held a rally on Feb. 17.

That’s when Shelby says they went to work.

“When we were working with the Black Student Union’s leadership, we asked them to prioritize their top three,” explains Shelby, “what are the most important things that they would like to see us address? From there, we were able to drill down into those pretty quickly.”

The three big changes being made on campus according to school officials are:

Different avenues of diversity training for employees.

Training for Greek Life leadership focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Additional funding to the Diversity Resource Center, or the Diversity House, to ensure a safe, healthy environment is available for students.

There’s a reason why they went with these three changes from the jump.

“We didn’t want to set expectations so high and then find out that we couldn’t achieve the things,” says Shelby.

However, University leadership says they recognized that they couldn’t just sit idly by.

“The students came forward and said, ‘we need to have some real changes here on campus,’ and that gave us an opportunity to do what I call ‘course correct,’” says Shelby.

Alatza says they’re excited to be able to bring these changes to the students, and let them know they’re listening.

“We want to make sure that all of our constituent groups across campus, but in particular, students, faculty, and staff are really just well-informed about what is going on,” says Alatza, “what actionable steps we’re taking, and how best we can really move the ball forward.”

Shelby noted they couldn’t comment on the student that was alleged to have been involved with the original incident due to privacy reasons.

Read the full release from the University of Evansville on the situation here:

“We continue to make progress to ensure our campus remains equitable and inclusive and have not lost sight of and remain committed to one of our institution’s core values of an inclusive community.

UE took swift action on multiple fronts since we first learned of an off-campus racial incident. To ensure that we are proactively addressing any concerns, we have had discussions with leaders of the Black Student Union and other community stakeholders.

The BSU presented the University with a set of requests, and we are taking actionable steps on these items.

First, beginning with the Fall semester, we are committed to implementing multiple avenues of employee diversity training, which will encompass scenario-based training and education on institutional equity policies and procedures. Our goal is to facilitate ongoing guided conversations about difficult topics that help our community gain understanding across differences.

Second, Greek organizations are partnering with the University to ensure their leaders receive relevant and sufficient training particularly from a lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion. During the summer, the national chapters of these organizations will provide leadership training to members on internal operations, policies and procedures, and implementation of accountability measures. In advance of the Fall semester, the University will review internal training for all executive leaders of Greek Life.

Third, the University has allocated additional funding to the Diversity Resource Center (Diversity House) to improve, upgrade, and make additional repairs to the facility. This will ensure members of our campus community have a safe space for healthy socialization. Additional work on the Diversity House is scheduled to take place throughout the summer months in preparation for the Fall semester.

We acknowledge there are other requests from BSU that we will continue to discuss in partnership with student leaders.

Our work will not stop here and moving forward, our University is committed to achieving inclusive excellence. This is a critical aspect of integrating diversity, equity, inclusion, and educational quality into our mission to empower our students to think critically, act bravely, serve responsibly, and live meaningfully in a changing world.

Our core values have not changed: we must emphasize openness and collaboration and recognize that inclusion leads to personal and professional growth.”

