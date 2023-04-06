Birthday Club
UE’s Petrova Named MVC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Aces golf
Aces golf(UE/WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fresh off a victory at the Indiana State Invitational, University of Evansville freshman Kate Petrova was named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week.

Petrova opened the tournament with a 1-under 71 on Sunday before wrapping up Monday’s second round with an even 72.  Her total of 143 put her four strokes ahead of the competition.

Making her performance even more impressive was that she recorded the low score in both rounds.  Her tournament showing helped the Purple Aces come home in second place in the team standings.

UE looks to build on its recent success as they begin preparations for the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.  The tournament is set for April 16-18 in Waterloo, Ill.

