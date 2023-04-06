TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams coming to Ford Center in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three popular Christian artists are coming to the Ford Center Nov. 5.

Officials say TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams are teaming up for the first time for the tour.

Public on sale starts Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m..

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

