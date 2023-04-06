Birthday Club
4/6 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New overnight, Jasper police have arrested a man they say had multiple fake government ID’s.

What else they say they found during the search.

New information after dispatch says they received over 30 shots fired calls in Evansville.

Police saying it all relates back to someone wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.

New details on the Vanderburgh County jail expansion have been released.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says a new mental health unit will help those who need it.

Residents in the Tri-State are now cleaning up after severe storms moved through the area.

We have a look at some of the damage from the tornado warned storms.

