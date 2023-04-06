Birthday Club
Tecumseh softball poised for strong season as defending state champs

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tecumseh softball program is poised for yet another big season as the Braves have the designation of “defending state champs“ this year.

The Braves won the Class 1A state title in 2022, beating South Central Union Mills in a commanding 11-5 victory. This year’s team has a load of championship experience with nine starters returning from that championship squad, including the likes of Karsyn Flowers, Jenna Donohoo and Bri Marx.

The one noticeable change is in the circle, where the Braves are going with a rotation of arms to replace graduated ISCA All-Star Ashtyn Green, who now pitches for Tennessee-Martin.

“Pitching we kind of worried about, but they’ve done very, very well,” said Tecumseh softball head coach Gordon Wood. “It seems like someone steps up every year, and we have two what I consider number-ones. I have Natalie Feather, a junior, and Natalie Brockett, a senior. They both throw in the low 60s, and I got a really nice freshman, who mixes pitches really well. She probably throws 58. I think we could use all three of them in varsity games.”

“There’s a lot of competition within our team, which just makes us even better because the younger girls are coming in wanting one of the senior’s and junior’s spots that were playing last year. So, we have a lot to work on and defend our spots,” said Tecumseh senior Karsyn Flowers.

“Since we’ve been at the top a lot and state champions, it’s a big target on our back,” said Tecumseh senior Bri Marx. “We know we have to work hard. We know we have that responsibility to live up to that, what we did last year.”

Tecumseh will host South Spencer on Thursday at 5 p.m.

