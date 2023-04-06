Birthday Club
Slope repairs starting Monday on US 60 in Hancock Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Department say crews plan to begin work on April 10, in Hancock County to make slope repairs on approximately three miles on US 60.

The work will be on west side of US 60 between KY 1957 and  0.2 miles west of KY 6106.

Crews will start with lane restrictions to shift traffic. Officials say that can take one to two weeks.

Once the crossovers have been installed, westbound traffic will be moved to the fast lane of eastbound traffic.

It’s not yet determined exactly how long the entire project will take.

Officials say it’s an $11,275,000 project.

