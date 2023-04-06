Police: Child found in car with intoxicated driver

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman has been arrested after she was seen “nodding off” at the wheel.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 700 block of South Main Street for a check welfare run.

Police say they were told a woman who was sitting in a car in a parking lot kept falling asleep in the driver’s seat. Police were also told that a child was in the back seat.

When they arrived, officers attempted speaking with the driver in the running car. Officers say while speaking to her, they noticed she kept nodding off and tapping her feet.

A police report shows the woman was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform some tests. Based on the results of those tests, the woman was placed under arrest.

She was later identified as Heather Weidman.

Police say Weidman asked officers if they could get her purse out of her car. When searching the purse, officers found hydrocodone pills and muscle relaxers.

The passenger in the car was identified as a juvenile under the age of 12.

Weidman was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and is facing multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

