Planning ramping up in Gibson Co. & Evansville 1 year from total solar eclipse

EVANSVILLE and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks one year until the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Planning is starting to kick into high gear in Gibson County.

The area is in the path of totality – where the moon passes between earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light completely.

[14 News Special Coverage: Total solar eclipse happening in 2024 in the Tri-State]

The last time a total solar eclipse occurred across the entire United States was in 2017, and before that was in 1918.

Officials say the last time a total solar eclipse was visible in Indiana was in 1806, and following the 2024 event, the next time a total eclipse will be visible from a large part of the USA is in 2045.

Gibson County will experience 3 minutes and 55 seconds of totality during the 2024 eclipse.

The eclipse will begin at 12:46 pm with totality beginning at 2:04 pm and the entire event ending at 3:20 pm.

This rare event will bring many travelers to southwestern Indiana.

The Gibson County Eclipse task force, which includes representatives from city and county governments, school corporations, emergency management and law enforcement officials, as well as county tourism, chamber, economic development and other civic organizations have been meeting over the last several months to make sure this is a special and safe experience for residents and visitors alike.

An eclipse logo for the county has been created and eclipse glasses and merchandise will be available.

There are several community events being planned in celebration of the eclipse.

Officials say further details will announced in the coming months, but officials tell us there will be carnival rides, food venders, and music at the fairgrounds for the entire weekend.

Visit Evansville and the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science spoke about the eclipse Thursday.

Jordan Yaney is meeting up with officials there. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.