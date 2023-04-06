Owensboro church wall blown down due to strong storms

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday’s storm brought down tree limbs and power lines throughout Owensboro, and even a church wall.

Pastor Jeff Phillips of Legacy Owensboro Church says he was in his office when he heard the rain and wind start to turn bad outside. He went down to check out the weather when a strong gust came through and blew down a wall not more than 10 feet from him. Standing there, Phillips says he just had one thought.

“Good Lord, you know this wind it got up, I mean it was pretty severe there for a split second,” Phillips said. “It probably didn’t last 10 seconds, but yeah it was pretty severe.”

Pastor Phillips was joined by Youth Pastor Sky Saylo, who says that when the wall came down, it was hard to process what had just happened.

”I’ve never seen anything like this,” Saylor said. “And you know, I was just having a conversation, and the next thing the sound that it made. Yeah it was really freaky but I mean no one got hurt, we were all safe. And even being 10 feet from the wall, with glass shooting out everywhere, like we didn’t end up hurt at all.”

Pastor Phillips says within 15 minutes, members of the church were helping rebuild the wall, and one man named Fred Embry got right to work and even provided the wood for free. Legacy Owensboro decided to not let a fallen wall stop their service.

