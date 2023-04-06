Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces was surrendered at a medical center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and was left at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or a church.

DSS took custody of the newborn and has placed him in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Project officials say the changes are meant to make the road more efficient and safe.
‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville
Crews respond to shots fired on Garvin St.
Crews respond to shots fired on S. Garvin St.

Latest News

Site nearly cleared after Nov. house explosion
House demolished in Princeton after Nov. gas explosion
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway