Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks in Cleveland has surrendered.

Aaron Parsons was taken into custody Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man Feb. 22, officials said.

The victim told police that Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Cleveland police said Parsons, along with two other suspects not yet identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials said.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 after it was burned down. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Project officials say the changes are meant to make the road more efficient and safe.
‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville
Crews respond to shots fired on Garvin St.
Crews respond to shots fired on S. Garvin St.

Latest News

Site nearly cleared after Nov. house explosion
House demolished in Princeton after Nov. gas explosion
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway