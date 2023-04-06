Lane closures planned for section of Diamond Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say there will be lane restrictions for State Road 66 in Evansville.

They say beginning on or around Monday, April 14, crews will close the driving lanes of SR 66 between St. Joseph Avenue and Fulton Avenue.

Crews will be doing bridge deck overlay work.

Passing lanes will be open, and a 45 miles per hour speed limit will be in place in the work zone.

The work is expected to last through the end of April, depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

