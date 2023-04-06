Birthday Club
Jasper Police: Man found with multiple fake IDs, social security cards arrested

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police arrested a man they say they found with fake government documents.

Police say they pulled over Jorge Gonzalez just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they discovered the car Gonzalez was driving had a fake Texas license plate.

When questioned, officers say that he didn’t have a driver’s license.

Officers say while searching the car, they found multiple fake licenses and social security cards.

Gonzales is now in the Dubois County Jail on multiple counterfeit charges.

