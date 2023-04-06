Birthday Club
House demolished in Princeton after Nov. gas explosion

Site nearly cleared after Nov. house explosion
Site nearly cleared after Nov. house explosion(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The house that exploded in Princeton back in November has been demolished.

Neighbors say the work started last week.

Thursday, we could see the site was nearly clear at Clark and Hart Street.

Officials say natural gas caused the explosion back on Nov. 15. It was caught on a video by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

We’re told the home was split into apartments.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

