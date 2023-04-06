House demolished in Princeton after Nov. gas explosion

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The house that exploded in Princeton back in November has been demolished.

Neighbors say the work started last week.

Thursday, we could see the site was nearly clear at Clark and Hart Street.

Officials say natural gas caused the explosion back on Nov. 15. It was caught on a video by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

We’re told the home was split into apartments.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.