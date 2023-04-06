Birthday Club
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has added a new live feed for people to watch their jail construction project.

They say people can watch the live feed on the jail’s website.

To access the camera from the website, just click on the tab named “Jail Construction Camera.”

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says if nothing is happening while you watch, just click the arrow in the video and you can watch previous days.

