GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has added a new live feed for people to watch their jail construction project.

They say people can watch the live feed on the jail’s website.

To access the camera from the website, just click on the tab named “Jail Construction Camera.”

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says if nothing is happening while you watch, just click the arrow in the video and you can watch previous days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.