EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing a child molesting charge.

31-Year old Deondrae Frazier was arrested Wednesday after an investigation.

Police say the young victim was interviewed at Holly’s House last month.

Officers say Frazier denied the allegations.

His first court appearance is set for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.