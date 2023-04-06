Birthday Club
‘Easter in the Park’ set for this weekend in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s set to be a nice Easter weekend in the Tri-State, which means lots of Easter egg hunts.

In Owensboro, the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance is hosting Easter in the Park on Saturday.

It’s being held at Kendall-Perkins Park on West Fifth Street from 1-5 p.m.

Officials say all are invited, and there will be a special appearance from the Easter bunny.

There will also be an egg hunt, food, inflatables and giveaways.

