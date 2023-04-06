Birthday Club
Police: Authorities searching for suspect after hitting child with vehicle

Authorities looking for suspect who hit child with a car
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they are looking for a car that fled the scene after hitting a child on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 200 block of West Franklin Street.

Police on scene tell 14 News the young child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a red passenger car hit the child and took off.

EPD officials say they are currently following leads to find the car.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

