Police: Authorities searching for suspect after hitting child with vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they are looking for a car that fled the scene after hitting a child on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 200 block of West Franklin Street.

Police on scene tell 14 News the young child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a red passenger car hit the child and took off.

EPD officials say they are currently following leads to find the car.

This is a developing story.

