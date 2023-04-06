Daviess Co. Fire Dept. using ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find people with conditions like dementia

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department is coordinating a search and rescue program designed to protect and quickly locate people who are prone to wander due to a cognitive condition, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s called Project Lifesaver.

People enrolled in the program wear a small transmitter on the wrist or ankle that emits an individualized frequency signal.

If that person goes missing, they’ll be able to be quickly found when the caregiver notifies the Fire Department,

Firefighters demonstrated the radio technology during a training exercise near Hillcrest Golf Course. You can see that here:

