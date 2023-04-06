Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daviess Co. Fire Dept. using ‘Project Lifesaver’ to find people with conditions like dementia

Project Lifesaver bracelet
Project Lifesaver bracelet(Daviess County Fire Department)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fire Department is coordinating a search and rescue program designed to protect and quickly locate people who are prone to wander due to a cognitive condition, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s called Project Lifesaver.

People enrolled in the program wear a small transmitter on the wrist or ankle that emits an individualized frequency signal.

If that person goes missing, they’ll be able to be quickly found when the caregiver notifies the Fire Department,

Firefighters demonstrated the radio technology during a training exercise near Hillcrest Golf Course. You can see that here:

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
KSP: Death investigation underway after body found in Henderson
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Project officials say the changes are meant to make the road more efficient and safe.
‘Lloyd4U’ project coming to Evansville
Crews respond to shots fired on Garvin St.
Crews respond to shots fired on S. Garvin St.

Latest News

Site nearly cleared after Nov. house explosion
House demolished in Princeton after Nov. gas explosion
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
GCSO adds new live feed to jail construction project
Deondrae Frazier
Evansville man charged with child molesting
MercyMe, TobyMac, Zach Williams going on tour
TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams coming to Ford Center in Evansville
Evansville man charged with child molesting
Evansville man charged with child molesting