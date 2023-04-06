Birthday Club
Construction resumes at 4th and Vine in Evansville

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer crews have continued their work at the intersection of Fourth and Vine.

This comes after human remains were found there in late February.

As we reported, an archeologist removed the bones, and the project was cleared to resume late last month.

They are working on installing new storm drainage along Vine Street.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

