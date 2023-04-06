Construction resumes at 4th and Vine in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer crews have continued their work at the intersection of Fourth and Vine.

This comes after human remains were found there in late February.

As we reported, an archeologist removed the bones, and the project was cleared to resume late last month.

They are working on installing new storm drainage along Vine Street.

