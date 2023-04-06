Birthday Club
Cleanup days set for neighborhoods in Owensboro

By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance say they will host a neighborhood cleanup from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Dates are set for other areas as well.

All residents in the cleanup area are encouraged to help beautify the neighborhood by picking up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day.

Boundaries for your neighborhood alliance can be found here.

Officials say the Sanitation Department will provide free curbside pick-up to alliance residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires, and other items.

Place items curbside by the Friday night prior to your scheduled cleanup.

If you have large items, please call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or e-mail cityaction@owensboro.org by Wednesday, April 12, to schedule pick-up.

Smaller items must be bagged or boxed. The sanitation crews can’t collect construction debris/materials, yard waste, dirt, paint, or any type of liquid.

Here are the dates for other neighborhoods:

April 15          Northwest

April 22          Audubon-Bon Harbor

April 29          Apollo

May 6             Dogwood Azalea

May 20           Dugan Best

June 10          Shifley-York

June 17          Seven Hills

June 24          Old Owensboro

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

