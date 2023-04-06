City of Jasper to receive funding for water infrastructure improvements

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper is getting more than $1 million for water infrastructure improvements.

The grant announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce on Thursday.

Officials say the improvements will support local business growth by creating a new backup water supply connection.

Leaders say the Economic Development Administration’s investment will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds and is expected to create 225 jobs.

