City of Jasper to receive funding for water infrastructure improvements
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper is getting more than $1 million for water infrastructure improvements.

The grant announcement came from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce on Thursday.

Officials say the improvements will support local business growth by creating a new backup water supply connection.

Leaders say the Economic Development Administration’s investment will be matched with $1.2 million in local funds and is expected to create 225 jobs.

