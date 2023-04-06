Breezy, Cooler

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the cold front, cloudy and breezy as high temperatures sink into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as low temps drift to 40-degrees.

Friday(Good Friday), becoming partly sunny and high temps settle into the lower 60s. Friday night, mostly cloudy as lows return to the lower 40s.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows remain in the lower 40s.

Easter Sunny, mostly sunny with a high of 70-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

