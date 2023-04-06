Beautiful spring weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our stormy pattern has ended, and some great Spring weather is ahead for the next 7 days. Lingering clouds kept temperatures in the 50s on Thursday. Gradual clearing overnight will let the mercury slip into the upper 30s for Friday morning. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Sunny over the weekend with a high of 66 on Saturday and 70 on Easter Sunday. The dry trend continues into next week. Highs will climb into the lower 70s each day and lows will dip into the middle 50s through Thursday.

