2 minors arrested after drugs found in stolen car, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two minors were arrested Wednesday after police say they stole a vehicle.

According to a police report, officers tried pulling over a Mustang when the vehicle fled.

Police say they saw the driver run a stop sign and red light while speeding away. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but continued in the same direction they were driving.

Eventually, officers found the car a second time when it took off again, according to reports.

Officials say police then found the car parked near Hebron and Washington Avenue.

Officers on scene say they saw two minors running away from the area. They were able to arrest them both.

When police contacted the registered owner of the Mustang, they say he confirmed it had been stolen from his house around 2 a.m.

While searching the car, police say they found drugs inside of it. The vehicle was later released to the owner.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with auto theft, felony resisting, misdemeanor resisting and possession of marijuana. The passenger was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and refusal to identify.

