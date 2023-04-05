Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

4/5 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Our 14 News Meteorologist Byron Douglas is tracking thunderstorms heading into the area this morning.

It looks like those storms will hit around late morning to early afternoon.

As those storms move into our area, we have information you need to know to keep you and your family safe.

The man accused of shooting and killing another man on Cypress Dale Drive in Evansville is now in jail.

Deputies say Austin Ousley had been in the hospital after he shot himself.

A busy road in Evansville is down to one lane this morning after a water main break.

We have what you need to know before you head out the door.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
Diana McKinney
Woman arrested in Hancock Co. shooting death
Austin Ousley
Cypress Dale shooting suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

14 News Special: Spring storms, be prepared
14 News team provides tips to stay safe during severe weather
14 News team provides tips to stay safe during severe weather
14 News team provides tips to stay safe during severe weather
River Valley Behavioral Health to host youth art contest
River Valley Behavioral Health to host youth art contest