Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor expresses concern over “vigilante groups”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Lots of unfortunate situations can be avoided by calling 911,” says Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers.

Moers and the Prosecutor’s Office sent out a release, expressing their concern over “vigilante groups,” groups like Predator Catchers Incorporated.

The group released a video accusing an Evansville man of attempting to meet up with an underage girl, and actually got him arrested for child solicitation. Moers says that’s where the problem starts.

“So when you have vigilante justice, another issue is collection of evidence and the way that you’re doing that,” explains Moers, “we can’t vouch for any groups. These are strangers. We don’t know who they are. I don’t know if they have felony convictions myself.”

The charges against that Evansville man were dropped days later, and that’s where part of the Prosecutor’s release comes in, stating: “the evidence untrained individuals think they are collecting can sometime be legally problematic and inadmissible.”

“Evidence is collected in a certain way,” says Moers, “there are lots of rules that we have to adhere to, we have to adhere to the constitution, and that’s a good thing. So, we need to make sure that cases are brought with integrity, and we can’t do that if we don’t know who we’re dealing with and if people are untrained and collecting evidence just on their own.”

Moers says her message extends beyond predator catching groups and into overall safety.

Take a situation like Cypress Dale and South Happe Road where officials say two men, instead of calling authorities, attempted to take matters into their own hands, and one is killed.

Moers noted that you have every right to defend yourself, but asked, if possible, try and go through the police.

“If you’re afraid for your safety or your life, you’re allowed to defend your home, but these are cases where individuals, a scene is created, or a scene is noted, and then instead of calling 911, they’re handling it themselves,” says Moers.

A similar message can be conveyed about the man being escorted out by police after walking into Walmart with a gun on Sunday.

Moers says that’s a situation that could’ve ended in disaster.

However, she says people called the police instead of handling it themselves, and everybody was able to go home.

The full release from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office:

“As the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, I ask that all citizens reach out to law enforcement immediately if they suspect illegal activity.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to collaboration with law enforcement to fight for victims, find and convict criminals, and bring cases to court which result in strong convictions and are upheld on appeal. Because of this goal, groups or individuals who take it upon themselves to undertake law enforcement functions in Vanderburgh County cannot be condoned by the Office of the Prosecutor for many legal and safety reasons.

First, actions by private, untrained—and sometimes armed—individuals who confront others pose a serious risk to the community, themselves, and can undermine legitimate investigations and cases which they are not privy to.

Secondly, the evidence untrained individuals think they are collecting can sometimes be legally problematic and inadmissible for use in bringing charges or taking a case to trial. This series of events is supremely frustrating for law enforcement and prosecution who spend years of certification and ongoing training on best practices to find and keep illegal activity out of our communities and to gain convictions which are upheld on appeal.

Law enforcement in Vanderburgh County collaborate with each other to fight crime. There are local, state, and federal investigations that the public is not privy to which can be thwarted by an unknowing civilian’s involvement.

There are myriad of nuances to the law from investigation, arrest, and prosecution that involve years of technical, tactical, and legal training—which is ongoing throughout our careers. What the public sees on social media and television is dramatized, incomplete, over-simplified, and often inaccurate.

As a reminder, a person who chooses to pose as law enforcement, meddle in ongoing investigations, or is violent, may also be subject to criminal prosecution if a law is violated.

The citizens of Vanderburgh County can rest assured they have a fighter in their corner, and citizens can trust that I will work with law enforcement to respond with diligence and integrity to their concerns.”

