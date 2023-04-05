UE honors teachers with Outstanding Educator Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville taking some time to shine a light on outstanding educators.

Four teachers out of Vanderburgh County were honored with the Outstanding Educator Award.

Timothy Wilhelmus is one of those teachers receiving this honor.

His family was in the audience for the special moment.

The award also came with a $1,000 check thanks to Liberty Federal Credit Union.

Wilhelmus says he’s grateful for his students and he is stunned to receive this honor.

“Your students meet with you every day and it can sometimes... that relationship can be challenging and joyous (the next), but it’s so cool that they thought about me,” Wilhelmus said.

Teachers for Lodge Community School, Delaware and New Tech Institute High School were also recognized.

