Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Storm threat ended, cooler temps moving in.

Weekend looking good
4/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday afternoon’s storms produced 60+mph winds and widespread wind damage. Behinid the cold front that triggered the storms, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. We may have a few showers and cloudy skies for the first half of the day on Thursday. Highs will climb into the lower 60s on Thursday afternoon. Partial clearing on Thursday nigh with lows near 40. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 65. We will enter into a prolonged dry period starting this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to near 70, and will stay in the 70s through the middle of next week with no rain through Wednesday.>

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
Diana McKinney
Woman arrested in Hancock Co. shooting death
Austin Ousley
Cypress Dale shooting suspect booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds, tornado threat Wednesday afternoon
14 First Alert 4/5 at 4pm
14 First Alert 4/5 at 4pm
4/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/5 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/5 14 First Alert Sunrise