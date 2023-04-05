Birthday Club
Several votes coming soon for pickleball courts proposal at Wesselman Park

Several votes coming soon for pickleball courts proposal at Wesselman Park
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city leaders provided an update on the pickleball courts proposed at Wesselman Park on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says the Evansville City Council will vote next Monday on an ordinance that prevents projects from happening until they are given another approval.

Since current construction bids expire on April 15, the Board of Parks Commissioners decided to have a special session on April 12 in order to still consider bids.

“The current project is 16 courts, basically that’s what fits in the budget,” Schaefer said. “However, we fit in a lot of alternates to the plan in order to make this a really nice facility.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

