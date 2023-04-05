Birthday Club
River Valley Behavioral Health to host youth art contest

River Valley Behavioral Health to host youth art contest
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - River Valley Behavioral health is hosting a youth mental health art contest called, “Be Kind to your Mind.”

Officials say that students Kindergarten through college in their region can create a submit a visual art piece to promote mental health awareness.

Organizers say that a $500 scholarship and certificate will be awarded to four winners, each in a different age category.

There’s an application that has to be filled out in addition to submitting the art piece.

The deadline for submissions is April 21.

Click here to fill out an application.

