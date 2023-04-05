Renovations continue on “Greek’s Candy Store” Downtown Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton’s historic ‘Greek’s Candy Shop’ is under construction, and city leaders say it’ll soon be bringing sweet treats to Gibson County and the Tri-State.

Construction is happening right now on the candy shop and it all started in October of 2022.

Officials say the renovation process is taking an extensive amount of time due to the age of the building and other structural concerns from being unoccupied prior to being purchased by the city in the fall.

Director of Downtown Princeton, Hannah Whitehead, says the city purchased the candy store building to stop it from being demolished and turned into a parking lot.

“For us, for Gibson county people this is kind of a local historical landmark and I think it would just be a shame if it wasn’t anything other than what it’s going to be which is ‘Greeks’,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead says the structural and electrical renovations are complete. The outside of the building is being painted and costumed-made windows are ordered. She says other renovations will all be completed in the coming months before doors can be open.

Whitehead says the business boomed before her time, but that doesn’t change how valuable it is to her and others in Gibson County.

“I have heard tons of stories from my community members, my friends, my family, my grandparents use to love going to Greek’s,” said Whitehead. “So that’s kind of where my emotional attachment is to it, other than just being invested in my community.”

Whitehead says store visitors can find chocolates, old fashioned soda, ice cream and “light Greek menu” items like gyros, baklava and more when they open at the end of Summer 2023. She says leaders are working on creating the “perfect menu” for Greek’s Candy Shop that won’t take traffic away from other businesses downtown.

Whitehead asks the community to be patient with them as construction continues.

