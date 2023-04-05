Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Renovations continue on “Greek’s Candy Store” Downtown Princeton

Renovations continue on “Greek’s Candy Store” Downtown Princeton
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton’s historic ‘Greek’s Candy Shop’ is under construction, and city leaders say it’ll soon be bringing sweet treats to Gibson County and the Tri-State.

Construction is happening right now on the candy shop and it all started in October of 2022.

Officials say the renovation process is taking an extensive amount of time due to the age of the building and other structural concerns from being unoccupied prior to being purchased by the city in the fall.

Director of Downtown Princeton, Hannah Whitehead, says the city purchased the candy store building to stop it from being demolished and turned into a parking lot.

“For us, for Gibson county people this is kind of a local historical landmark and I think it would just be a shame if it wasn’t anything other than what it’s going to be which is ‘Greeks’,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead says the structural and electrical renovations are complete. The outside of the building is being painted and costumed-made windows are ordered. She says other renovations will all be completed in the coming months before doors can be open.

Whitehead says the business boomed before her time, but that doesn’t change how valuable it is to her and others in Gibson County.

“I have heard tons of stories from my community members, my friends, my family, my grandparents use to love going to Greek’s,” said Whitehead. “So that’s kind of where my emotional attachment is to it, other than just being invested in my community.”

Whitehead says store visitors can find chocolates, old fashioned soda, ice cream and “light Greek menu” items like gyros, baklava and more when they open at the end of Summer 2023. She says leaders are working on creating the “perfect menu” for Greek’s Candy Shop that won’t take traffic away from other businesses downtown.

Whitehead asks the community to be patient with them as construction continues.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
EPD: Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting and drug charges
Dispatch: Man walks into Evansville Walmart with rifle
EPD escorts armed man out of Walmart
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
Name released in deadly crash in Evansville
A school bus
Motorcycle driver killed after crashing into school bus
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash
Police: Drunk driver arrested after hit and run crash

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor expresses concern over “vigilante groups”
Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor expresses concern over “vigilante groups”
Richard Kennedy Mugshot
Man charged in Posey Co. baby death sentenced to 30 years in prison
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours
Owensboro City Commissioners to discuss changing Smothers Park hours